City of Wilmington seeking public input to help improve Wade Park

Park users were invited to meet with staff to share input, concerns and suggestions.

The City of Wilmington held an open house at Wade Park today to gain public input (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle / WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The city of Wilmington hosted an open house at Wade Park Tuesday to hear from the public on what they love about the park and also ways it could be improved.

Sally Thigpen with the city’s parks and recreation department says there have been reports of vandalism and property damage at the park recently.

“It’s actually a constructed stormwater wetland and it has a huge impact on filtering water feeds right into the Hewlett Creek Watershed,” Thigpen continued, “so, having it clean and litter free and keeping the area great for all to use is really important.”

Thigpen also says that the public’s voices are very important, and so is Wade Park.

Additional lighting and increased patrols are some of the ideas that the city heard at the open house.

The public was invited to attend anytime between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

However, an online survey is also available. You can access the survey by clicking here.

Developed in 2004, Wade Park covers nearly 17 acres and includes a playground, picnic shelter, bike racks, parking, and restrooms.