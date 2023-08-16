Coast Horizons recognized for behavioral health equity in national competition

Coastal Horizons in Wilmington 2021 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (Press Release) – Coastal Horizons just announced its selection as one of the ten winners of the prestigious Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Behavioral Health Equity Challenge.

According to a press release, out of an impressive pool of 427 submissions, Coastal Horizons’ efforts in promoting equity within the behavioral health sphere have earned the organization this well-deserved recognition.

The Behavioral Health Equity Challenge was initiated by SAMHSA to identify and applaud innovative strategies that effectively reach and engage racial and ethnic underserved individuals, thus promoting behavioral health equity across the nation.

In June alone, Coastal Horizons’ Quick Response Team (QRT) effectively engaged 34 new overdose survivors, furthering its ongoing success in bringing 1,012 overdose survivors into treatment since the team’s inception in July 2018. Coastal Horizons has solidified its commitment to promoting open access to support, exemplified by initiatives like the expansion of Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) programs in neighboring Brunswick and Pender Counties. The New Hanover Opioid Treatment Program (OTP) currently provides services to 635 patients, while Coastal’s Brunswick OTP is dedicated to the care of 52 patients, and the Pender OTP attends to 48 patients.

Ryan Estes, Chief Operating Officer of Coastal Horizons, expressed gratitude for the recognition: “This grant is a reflection of generations of work at Coastal Horizons cultivating an organization intentionally designed to dismantle historical barriers for marginalized communities. Our journey will continue to find new innovative ways and partnerships to uplift the health outcomes for each member of our community. We are thankful for SAMHSA’s acknowledgment of our efforts.”

The $50,000 grant awarded to Coastal Horizons as part of the Behavioral Health Equity Challenge will be directed towards general operational support, allowing the organization to further amplify its impact and reach. This accolade serves as a testament to Coastal Horizons’ unwavering commitment to fostering equitable access to behavioral health resources for individuals from all walks of life.

The winners of the SAMHSA Behavioral Health Equity Challenge include a diverse range of organizations across the United States, each contributing unique and effective strategies to bridge gaps in behavioral health services. SAMHSA continues to work tirelessly to break down systemic barriers and ensure that all Americans have equitable access to the support they need.

For more information on the Behavioral Health Equity Challenge, please visit SAMHSA’s official website and the federal Challenge website.