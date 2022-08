‘Coffee With a Cop’ event taking place this Saturday in Leland

(Photo: Leland Police Department)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Members of the Leland Police Department are inviting the public to join them this Saturday for a cup of coffee.

Members of the department will be at the Starbucks at 3572 Leland Town Center Drive on August 20th.

The event will take place from 9:00 am until 11:00 am.

Police say they’re excited to meet the community and get a chance to chat.