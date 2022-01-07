Cold night in store, but overall winter temperature outlook appears above average

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear is expecting its coldest temperatures of the season overnight, with most places falling well below freezing.

This comes after ending December and beginning January with several record-breaking afternoons.

The Wilmington National Weather Service says the current cold snap is expected to continue on and off through next week.

But for snow lovers, the group says it isn’t looking likely for precipitation to coincide with the cold weather anytime soon.

Steven Pfaff with the Wilmington NWS says that pattern may continue the rest of the season.

“The rest of January, into February and the first part of March looks like we’re going to see — on average now, it doesn’t mean we can’t see snow — but at least the overall trend is for us to have above normal temperatures and below normal rainfall,” Pfaff said.

Pfaff says the rainfall outlook is a bit concerning, given our current state-wide drought conditions and how dry we have been lately.