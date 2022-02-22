Columbus County Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman shot and killed

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting death.

Sheriff Jody Greene said a 28-year-old woman was found dead in a home on McMillan Road around 9:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said the home was owned by the woman’s friend, who had left to go to Food Lion and discovered her body when they returned.

The case is still under investigation.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.