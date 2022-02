Commissioners vote unanimously to provide additional funds to the 75th Azalea Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Commissioners are looking ahead to the spring, voting unanimously Monday to give the Azalea Festival more funds for a headlining act.

The Azalea Festival wants $70,000 for a fourth national headlining act for this year’s 75th festival.

The committee is asking New Hanover County for half and the city for the other half.