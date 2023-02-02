Community invited to send ‘letters of love’ to Burgaw nursing homes for Valentine’s Day

You have the chance to send a Valentine's Day card to a local nursing home (Photo: Pixabay / MGN)

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — You have the chance to brighten someone’s day this February 14th.

Valentine’s Day is typically a time for exchanging letters and cards with those you care about. But not everyone has someone special in their life to send them cards.

That’s where you can help.

The Burgaw Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department is asking the community to send lots of love to residents of area nursing homes.

You can write a letter of encouragement in a card and drop it off in the special mailbox outside of Burgaw’s Town Hall.

Letters must be dropped off by February 13th.

Anyone age 55+ is invited to join the community for a card making day on February 9th from 10:00 am through 12:00 pm at the Burgaw Community House. All supplies will be provided.

You can register for this activity by calling 910-661-3100.