Community raising money for Onslow Co. store clerk robbed by escaped TN inmates

James Sorrow robbed at convenience story on February 5, 2022 Photo: James Sorrow

ONLSOW COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — We are learning more about the Onslow County store clerk who was allegedly robbed on Saturday morning by inmates who escaped a Tennessee jail.

The community is now trying to raise money and support for the employee who was working at the Speedway in Sneads Ferry Saturday morning.

According to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the two men allegedly tied up the clerk, stole money, and took off in the clerk’s car.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation confirmed on Tuesday that the escaped inmates from Tennessee were the two people who died following a crash in Navassa on Saturday morning. It was initially believed the inmates had escaped to Virginia, but early on Saturday morning Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver allegedly robbed the Speedway convenience store in Sneads Ferry. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says the clerk at the store says he was robbed at gunpoint and tied up around 4:30 am. The two suspects stole money from the register and ran away in the clerk’s car, a chase followed.

Friends of the clerk, James Sorrow say he is physically doing okay, but it was a traumatic event. Michael Brumfield and Allison Floyd say Sorrow’s coworkers have started a GoFundMe to raise money to replace Sorrow’s car that was totaled after it was stolen. Sorrow has been working at that Speedway for two years.

After one day, the GoFundMe already surpassed the original goal of five thousand dollars. Brumfield and Floyd say this shows just how much Sorrow means to the community.

“He is one of the most kind hearted, sweet guys that anyone could ever meet in their life,” Brumfield said.

“I’ve seen many many comments from customers of his just saying how great he was and how sweet he was and how caring he was about all the customers he helped and how he had a great relationship with them,” Floyd said.

Brumfield said Sorrow has car insurance, but they are not sure that it is going to pay for a stolen car. He said he only has liability coverage. They are working to figure that out right now.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe page.

If you want to help or donate directly, you can reach out to Michael and Allison at allisonrachel0115@gmail.com or at 252-670-8211.