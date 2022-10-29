Compass Pointe hosts National First Responders Day ceremony

Several local public safety agencies. officers, firefighters, veterans and first responders were in attendance.

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Friday, October 28th, is National First Responders Day, a day to honor the heroic men and women who make it their business to take action when disaster strikes.

In the Compass Pointe community, a ceremony was held to honor our local first responders who are currently serving, and those who are now retired.

Firefighters, police and paramedics attended the event and were individually recognized for their service.

Several of the men and women in attendance played a role in responding at the World Trade Center during the 9/11 attacks in New York in 2001.