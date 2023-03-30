Cost, enforcement dates of paid parking at each beach around Cape Fear
(WWAY) — The number of beaches around the Cape Fear charging for parking has increased over the past several years.
As we enter peak tourism season, here’s a look at the latest paid parking rules around the area:
PENDER COUNTY
Topsail Beach: Enforced March 1st through October 31st 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. — $5 per hour, or $25 per day
North Topsail Beach: Enforced 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. every day, year-round — $5 per hour, or $25 per day
Surf City: Enforced March 1st through October 31st, 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. — $5 per hour, or $25 per day
NEW HANOVER COUNTY
Wrightsville Beach: Enforced March 1st through October 31st , 9:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. every day — $5 per hour, or $25 per day
Carolina Beach: Enforced March 1st through October 31st , 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. every day — $5 per hour, or $25 per day
Also enforced November 1st through December 31st , 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. every day — $2 per hour, or $10 per day
Kure Beach: Enforced March 15th through September 30th , 8:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. every day — $5 per hour, or $20 per day
BRUNSICK COUNTY
Oak Island: Enforced April 1st through September 30th , 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. every day — $5 per hour, or $20 per day
Sunset Beach: Currently free
Holden Beach: Enforced April 1st through October 31st , 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. every day — $4 per hour, or $20 per day
Ocean Isle Beach: Currently free
HORRY COUNTY
Myrtle Beach, SC: Enforced March 1st through October 31st , 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 a.m. every day — $3 per hour, or $15 per day
North Myrtle Beach, SC: Enforced March 1st through October 31st , 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. every day — $3 per hour