Countless families turn out for Hampstead’s first Christmas tree lighting

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — The holidays are officially upon us, and Friday, Hampstead celebrated in style.

They held their very first Christmas tree lighting in Kiwanis Park, which featured food trucks, entertainment, cookies, and crafts. What seemed like hundreds of people came out the see the 18 foot tall tree lit at 6:30. While they waited, kids played on the playground, or waited in line to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

Parks and Recreation Supervisor Zach White says he can’t remember the last time Hampstead held an event like this.

“Not that I’m aware of, it hasn’t. But we hope it becomes an annual tradition here at the park,” White said. “The members of the community, we hope that they enjoy this tonight.”

Admission to the tree lighting was free. Friday night, the park was packed with families getting into the Christmas spirit.