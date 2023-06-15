Crews battle fire at historic bed and breakfast in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –A fire broke out overnight Wednesday at the historic Graystone Bed and Breakfast on the corner of south third and dock streets in downtown Wilmington.

Crews blocked off 3rd street in downtown Wilmington from Market to Orange Streets as eyewitnesses watched one of Wilmington’s oldest buildings go up in smoke.

Wilmington fire battalion Chief Patrick Campbell said they got the call around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday evening. After arriving at The Graystone Inn, crews could not identify the source of the smoke. Thinking it was an electrical short, multiple units left the scene. But shortly after, crews found a fire in the wall, and it quickly spread.

The building was then evacuated.

“We ended up calling the second alarm in, and a third after that, “Chief Campbell said. “Eventually we got it put out, but it was on the edge of backing out and going to a defensive fire fight.”

According to Chief Campbell, the historic architecture of the building played a roll in the spread as the building has a ‘balloon frame.’ This type of construction doesn’t have fire blocking between studs like modern construction does.

Two firefighters were injured, with one having burns on his leg that will need testing, and the other only minor burns. Both firefights are expected to make a full recovery.

As for the building, Chief Campbell says it’s condition is unknown, but it look bleak.

“Well it doesn’t feel good tonight, I can tell you that.”

WWAY can confirm that firefighters saved the original blueprint of the historic building, but the condition of the rest of the artifacts inside the building is still unknown.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.