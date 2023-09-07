Crews demolish former Southport ‘Pizza Hut’ building to make room for ‘Cook Out’

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — It’s out with the old and in with the new in Southport.

A long-time fixture along Long Beach Road SE in Southport has been torn down.

Crews spent much of Thursday demolishing the former Pizza Hut building to make room for a new restaurant.

Plans are in place to build a Cook Out at the location.

Construction on another Cook Out in Leland has been underway for several months. It’s expected to open later this year or early next year.

