Crowd surrounds Britt’s Donuts on first day of the season

Britt's Donuts opens for the season in Carolina Beach (Photo: Britt's Donuts / Instagram)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A popular donut shop in the Cape Fear opened its doors for the upcoming tourist season on Friday.

This marks the 85th season for Britt’s Donuts.

The widely popular donut shop is a must-have for many locals during the spring and summer seasons.

However, Britt’s Donuts fans aren’t limited to just locals.

We spoke to someone in line, who came all the way from Maryland.

Linda Foster says she makes a special stop in North Carolina, specifically Carolina Beach, to get a bag of Britt’s Donuts on her way to Florida.

“A couple of years ago, I stumbled on Britt’s accidentally, I didn’t know anything about it, and I bought a dozen donuts and went back to the car, where my husband was sitting, and by the time I got back to the car there were two donuts left! They just disappeared!”

“Britt’s is one of the reasons we stop in North Carolina, especially in Carolina Beach, because that’s the only place you can find them!”

The shop will be open each Fridays from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sundays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. through late May.