CSX rail work on Oleander Drive extended, expect delays through early Tuesday

Parts of Oleander Drive will be closed due to work on the railroad crossing, Oct. 28-Oct. 31. Photo: WWAY

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — If you’re driving through Wilmington this Halloween weekend, expect traffic delays near Oleander Drive.

CSX is doing maintenance to the railroad crossing near Dawson and Wooster Streets. The entire crossing is being removed and replaced with new tracks and ties.

That portion of Oleander closed Saturday morning and will be closed until 4 a.m. on October 31. That’s a full 24 hours later than expected, due to an asphalt shortage, CSX said.

Signage will be in place to direct traffic around the construction. Eastbound traffic should use Dawson Street to Wrightsville Avenue to Independence Boulevard, back to Oleander Drive. Westbound traffic will be directed to do the reverse — use Independence Boulevard to Wrightsville Avenue back to Dawson Street.