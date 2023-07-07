DMV offering Saturday services for the summer

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– If you’ve ever been stuck waiting in line at the DMV, the agency wants you to remember they’re also open on Saturdays.

To keep up with the busy summer season, the DMV is open on Saturdays at select locations from 8am until noon until August 26th.

The DMV says these weekend summer hours have been in place since June 3rd, but it appears not many people are taking advantage of the extra day of service.

Communications Director, Marty Homan, says the same services are available to customers on Saturdays, without an appointment, and likely with less waiting.

“We know that there’s a need, we know the offices are very busy during the week, and we want to make sure people know they can come on Saturday morning,” said Horman.

In our area, only two offices offer Saturday services. The Wilmington location on Carolina Beach Road, and the location in Fayetteville.