Doctors concerned over the impacts Daylight Saving Time has on your health

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend, with you losing an hour of sleep on Saturday night into Sunday morning. That has sleep experts with Novant Health concerned with how the change will impact your body.

Every state except Hawaii and parts of Arizona still use Daylight Saving Time, which began during World War One.

Doctor Nancy Behrens with Novant Health says the time change can throw off your mood and make you more tired during the day.

But she says there are things you can do to help.

“That Sunday, if you make sure to get up a little earlier than usual. Have your dinner a little earlier than usual, because that’s really a way to keep your clock on track,” Behrens said. “And try to get to bed a little earlier. That can make going into Monday a lot easier.”

One positive aspect of the time change is the longer days. The sunset on Sunday won’t occur until 7:17 pm.