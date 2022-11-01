Doctors warn against ‘triple threat’ of respiratory viruses

Doctors are warning against surges of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There’s a triple threat against your immune system this season.

Doctors are warning against surges of COVID-19, the flu, and RSV.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. Novant Health Clinics have reported a significant uptick in RSV cases lately.

Officials also say they have seen an increase in the number of complications that occur two weeks after an RSV infection, such as younger children getting pneumonia.

Dr. David Priest, chief safety, quality and epidemiology officer at Novant Health, says you should rely on trusted experts for advice.

“What I would encourage people to do is to call their pediatrician’s office and talk to the staff there and their pediatrician. They can help you assess the severity of illness, when someone needs to come in, what the best things to do at home are. I wouldn’t try to make a lot of diagnostic or therapeutic decisions on your own.”

People infected with RSV are usually contagious for 3 to 8 days– and the virus is not limited to children.

Babies and older people with weakened immune systems can spread RSV for up to four weeks.

There is no vaccine for RSV, but treatment methods include clearing mucus from airways, nasal saline sprays, and breathing treatments. Health officials are also advising people to get their flu shots.