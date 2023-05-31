Documents show preliminary budget costs of proposed Leland baseball stadium

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — In a document we obtained from the Town of Leland, a budget projection for the stadium is coming in at more than $117 million.

The report, prepared by Jones Petrie Rafinski Architects, includes estimated costs for different needs to build the stadium and entertainment plaza. Among the items listed, $63 million for the stadium and plaza structures. Just over $29 million for site preparation, which would include tree cleaning, site excavation and grading and environmental mitigation. Around $12.5 million for construction of North, West and South parking lots and streets. Over $9 million for utilities such as sewer, storm water and electrical.

Keep in mind, this is a preliminary budget and is subject to change in the coming months.

When reaching out to the Town of Leland regarding the proposed budget, they provided a statement saying, “The Town has yet to receive the final report, thus it would be premature to comment on this draft. The draft you reference is incomplete and does not include certain pertinent information that, when included in the final report, will make it a more accurate representation of what the potential cost of the stadium and the adjacent entertainment area could be. Once we receive the final report this summer, we will be happy to comment further.”

You can view the preliminary budget projection below.

2023-03-28 Brunswick County Stadium Estimate.