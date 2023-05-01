Dogs learn to skateboard at inaugural Skate Dog, Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)– The first ever ‘Skate Dog’ event took place on Saturday in Carolina Beach.

People were able to bring their furry friends out to the skate park at Mike Chappel Park to let their dogs learn to skateboard.

This event is similar to the Surf Dog event Ocean Events USA puts on every year, except with skate boarding dogs instead of surf boarding dogs.

The event was all about raising money for the Friends of Carolina Beach Parks and Greenways for an expansion to Mike Chappel Park.

The Friends of Carolina Beach Parks and Greenways have already met half of their fundraising goal, and hope to be able to break ground for the expansion this fall.

“It’s a busy park right now and we’ve been trying to do an expansion in Carolina Beach for years and so the community has spoken, and they’ve donated their money to support events like this so we can get closer to this goal soon,” said Janet Hoffer, Friends of Carolina Beach Parks and Greenways Chair.

Organizers say they hope that next year’s event will be even bigger. But in the meantime, they are looking forward to Surf Dog later this month.