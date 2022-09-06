Dogs now allowed on Sunset Beach at any point of the day

Dog on the beach (Photo: WWAY)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — You can now take your furry friend with you whenever you visit Sunset Beach.

From the Friday before Memorial Day through Labor Day each year, dogs aren’t allowed on the beach between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm.

But now that Labor Day has passed, the Sunset Beach Police Department recently posted a reminder that dogs are welcome any time of the day through May 26th.

Your dog must remain on a leash no longer than 10 feet, and you are urged to pick up after your pet.