Dunkin’s iced coffee day to benefit local children’s hospitals on May 25

$1 from every Iced Coffee sold at participating Dunkin’® restaurants nationwide will support the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s mission to bring joy to kids battling illness

Dunkin' Donuts (Photo: m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dunkin’® is giving guests a whole new reason to fuel their “go” this spring.

Today, Dunkin’ announced it will host Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day on Wednesday, May 25, to bring joy to kids in local hospitals across the country.

On Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day, $1 from every iced coffee* sold at participating Dunkin’ locations will be donated to the Dunkin’® Joy in Childhood Foundation® to bring joy to kids at local hospitals.

On Wednesday, May 25, guests across the country and here locally can make their iced coffee purchase work double duty by supporting kids battling illness right in their own communities.

Thanks to the generosity of Dunkin’ franchisees across the country, 100 percent of funds raised from Dunkin’ Iced Coffee Day will be granted locally to children’s hospitals respective to their communities through the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation.

“Millions of children across the country are fighting illnesses that no child should endure, and we are thrilled to give back and bring joy to kids in hospitals,” said George Ross, local Dunkin’ Franchisee. “We want our guests to know that their purchase of an Iced Coffee on May 25 truly makes a difference and will help bring joy to kids in their communities. We look forward to helping our guests cool down for a great cause with the hardest working iced coffee in America!”

Guests can customize their Dunkin’ Iced Coffee just the way they like it, with a variety of dairy and non-dairy, sweetener and flavor options.

Dunkin’ is the market leader in the Iced Coffee category, delivering freshly brewed Iced Coffee to guests every day with a smooth, delicious taste.

Since its inception in 2006, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has granted more than $37 million to national and local nonprofits.

To learn more about the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, you can click here to view their website.

*Excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew.