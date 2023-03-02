Eight UNCW Seahawk swimmers, divers named Academic All-District

File photo of UNCW Swimmer (Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Eight UNCW Seahawks are being recognized for their outstanding achievements in the classroom, and in the water.

The eight swimmers and divers were named Academic All-District by the College Sports Communicators for their academic and physical success.

The Academic All-District honor recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes.

Earning Academic All-District distinction were Silas Crosby, Dave Fitch, Kenneth Lowe, and Sam O’Brien from the men’s program, while Katie Knorr, Tink Niebel, Sarah Olson, and Courtney Klausen were named to the team from the women’s program.

