Famous Pinehurst Golf Course and Resort impacted by Moore County power outage

An apparent shooting attack at two Moore County power substations has knocked out power to tens of thousands of residents and several major businesses

PINEHURST, NC (WWAY) — The famous Pinehurst Golf Course and Resort in Moore County, NC reports it has limited operating capacity following an apparent shooting attack at two power substations Saturday, December 3.

Duke Energy reports more than 45,000 people spent Sunday night in the dark, with temperatures dipping into the 30’s.

While investigators look for suspects, Duke Energy says repairs could last several days.

WWAY contacted the Pinehurst Resort media relations department and is waiting for a response.

In the meantime, people with existing tee times at any of the storied golf courses, or reservations for dining or lodging can visit the resort web site here for updated information.