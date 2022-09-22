Fate of Project Grace put on hold after motion fails at commission meeting

The fate of Project Grace remains in the air (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The local government commission met Thursday in Columbia, NC to discuss the future of Project grace.

A motion was put forward at 4:55 pm Thursday to vote on the project’s financing plan, but it failed to get a second motion.

The project would redevelop the downtown library and Cape Fear Museum.

State regulators will need to approve the project’s lease agreement with Zimmer Development Company.

Earlier this week, county commissioners approved a couple of changes to the memo of understanding with Zimmer, after receiving a letter from State Treasurer Dale Folwell, asking for changes to improve transparency with the project.

Project Grace is expected to cost the county around $80 million.

No word yet on what happens next.