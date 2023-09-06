Fayetteville woman announced as winner of $1 million Powerball prize purchased in Southport

A winning $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Southport (Photo: NC Education Lottery)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A recent $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Southport was purchased by a vacationer.

April Royal of Fayetteville spent her Labor Day weekend at the beach and came home Monday with the ticket.

Royal says she and her husband bought their $2 Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing from the Circle K on North Howe Street in Southport while at the beach, and “didn’t think about it” until their drive back home on Monday.

The couple had to pull over to verify the win.

“We’re still in shock,” exclaimed Royal. “And here I am driving in all of Labor Day traffic.”

She claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, Royal took home $712,501. She said they will use their big win to invest, pay off some bills, and celebrate their July marriage with a honeymoon.

Royal’s $1 million prize became one of two won nationally in the drawing. Her ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million. The odds of that win are 1 in 11.6 million.