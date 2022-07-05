FBI searches scene of shooting that targeted July 4 parade

(Photo: FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / MGN)

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (AP) — FBI agents are peeking into trash cans and under picnic blankets as they search for more evidence after a gunman fired on an Independence Day parade from a suburban Chicago rooftop.

The attack killed at least six people.

The assailant’s shots were initially mistaken for fireworks before hundreds of panicked revelers fled in terror in Highland Park, an affluent and close-knit community on the shores of Lake Michigan.

A day later, baby strollers, lawn chairs and other items left behind by panicked parade goers remained inside a wide police perimeter.

Outside the police tape, some residents drove up to collect blankets and chairs they abandoned.