FEMA, federal and non-governmental partners respond to Idalia across southeast

WASHINGTON, D.C. (PRESS RELEASE) — At the direction of the Biden-Harris Administration, FEMA mobilized federal personnel and pre-positioned assets ahead of Hurricane Idalia across the southeast including in the Carolinas.

The Region 4 Regional Response Coordination Center in Atlanta activated to coordinate the federal government’s support to Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina. In addition to FEMA personnel, staff from other federal agencies and responders from voluntary organizations active in disasters pre-staged personnel and equipment to support survivors as requested by the state.

The National Response Coordination Center in Washington, D.C., activated ahead of the storm to support Region 4 and affected states to ensure coordination of federal efforts to support any state-identified unmet needs.

Commodities were moved to Maxwell Air Force Base from FEMA’s distribution center warehouse in Atlanta.

The U.S. Coast Guard is an important partner in FEMA’s response to disasters by providing search and rescue capabilities, maritime safety and security, and responding to pollution and damage to the nation’s waterways.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers pre-positioned personnel and equipment in Atlanta ahead of Hurricane Idalia to respond as quickly as possible to assist the state with infrastructure, power assessment and temporary roofing requirements.

The American Red Cross deployed more than 400 disaster responders from Florida and around the country ahead of the storm. These responders will support evacuation shelters. Our non-profit partners are critical to meet the immediate needs of survivors after disasters by providing evacuation and emergency shelters, meals, water and emotional and spiritual support. n addition to disaster responders, the American Red Cross pre-positioned truckloads of supplies to provide relief to survivors. Our non-profit partners are critical to meet the immediate needs of survivors after disasters by providing evacuation and emergency shelters, meals, water and emotional and spiritual support.

The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services is staged and ready to deploy to the affected areas across Florida. These teams conduct feeding missions and provide emotional and spiritual support to survivors. Our non-profit partners are critical to meet the immediate needs of survivors after disasters by providing evacuation and emergency shelters, meals, water and emotional and spiritual support.

Learn more about FEMA’s response on the agency’s Hurricane Idalia page. FEMA released a video update for Aug. 30 in American Sign Language with the latest safety and preparedness messages. Visit the USA.gov Hurricane Idalia page for updates on the federal response to Hurricane Idalia and to find resources and tips to help with disaster recovery.