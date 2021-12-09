Fight erupts at McDonald’s drive-thru in Georgia over sugar packet

Marshall Wallace and Crystal Wallace (Photo: Henry County Sheriff’s Office)

ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) — Two people have been arrested in Henry County after an altercation at a Georgia McDonald’s went viral online.



In a video shared by ATL Uncensored, the dispute at the Locust Grove McDonald’s could be seen after customers Marshall and Crystal Wallace were apparently told they would have to come inside to get a packet of Splenda.

Marshall could be seen growing visibly upset and the confrontation that began in the drive-through line quickly escalated when he allegedly struck the manager in the leg with a chair.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says Marshall Wallace was charged with Criminal Trespass, Disorderly Conduct and Simple Battery.

His accomplice, Crystal Wallace, was charged with Simple Assault, Criminal Trespass and Disorderly Conduct for her role in the Nov. 23 incident. Crystal is accused of throwing a drink and attempting to strike an employee.

