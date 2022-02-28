UPDATE: One treated for smoke inhalation during boat fire at Oak Island marina

Several crews join the Coast Guard and other agencies helping Oak Island firefighters extinguish the flames

Photo Credit: Oak Island Water Rescue

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Investigators in Brunswick County are trying to determine what sparked a fire on a sailboat near a marina in Oak Island late Sunday night.

The fire occurred on a 40 to 45-foot boat anchored close to the South Harbor Village Marina and the fire was reported just before midnight.

Oak Island Water Rescue responded to the scene to assist the Oak Island Fire Department. Altogether, about two to three dozen first responders were on the scene.

According to a news release from the Town of Oak Island, the boat had been near a fuel dock, although it is unclear if it was being refueled at the time of the fire. A bystander, possibly the boat’s owner, tried to put out the flames but was unsuccessful. That person was transported from the scene by Brunswick County EMS to be treated for smoke inhalation. No word yet on their condition at this time.

Oak Island says the boat floated from the dock and required response from the land and water.

Emergency boats from U.S. Coast Guard Station Oak Island, Towboat US, and the Southport Fire Department responded to the scene.

According to a post on the Oak Island Water Rescue’s Facebook page, they launched a drone to provide an aerial view of the burning sailboat and surrounding area.

“We were able to pass information from the drone to the incident commander to determine the boat’s position and its proximity to other objects nearby,” said Todd Osborne, a volunteer member of Oak Island Water Rescue. “We were also very concerned about a nearby fuel tank or line near the burning boat as well as how close the boat was to the marsh area which could have ignited a brush fire.”

The boat is a total loss. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.