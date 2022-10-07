Fire Rescue issues warning after homeowners throw gas on fire, causing damage

The Horry County Fire Rescue says gasoline thrown on a fire led to a structure blaze (Photo: Horry County Fire Rescue)

HORRY COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Horry County Fire Rescue has a simple message: Never throw gas or any kind of accelerant on a fire.

This warning comes after the Fire Rescue was recently called to a structure fire in which they say residents threw fuel into a burning pit near a house.

Fire Rescue says the fire jumped nearly 20 feet to the structure, catching the building on fire.

Fortunately, the fire was quickly extinguished before fully engulfing the residence or causing injury.

You are urged to only burn natural materials that originated on the property where burning is occurring to prevent a similar situation.