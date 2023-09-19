First renderings released of Maides Park inclusive playground

Maides Park inclusive playground new renderings (Photo: City of Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Six months after announcing funding for an inclusive playground at Maides Park, the first renderings for the project have been released.

The City of Wilmington Parks and Recreation received a $470,044 grant earlier this year to help pay for the addition to the park.

The new playground will feature a variety of accessible swings and activities, along with outdoor fitness equipment and a new picnic shelter.

The park is planned to be a place where all people can share in the same opportunities and quality of life.

Officials say construction should begin by mid-2024.