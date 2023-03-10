Maides Park Inclusive Playground receives $470,044 in funding

Maides Park Proposed Plan (Photo: City of Wilmington)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Parks and Recreation Authority has awarded $9.6 million in park accessibility grants for 21 projects across the state.

One of the projects receiving funding is the Maides Park Inclusive Playground.

The park is planned to be a place where all people can share in the same opportunities and quality of life.

The Wilmington project has received $470,044 to fund the playground.

“The focus of accessibility reflects our need for—and commitment to—investing in projects that reflect the needs and abilities of all of our residents and visitors,” Governor Cooper said.