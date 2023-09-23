Florida officials kill 13-foot alligator found with human remains in its mouth

According to neighbors they got the call after a man spotted something in the water.

“I was walking to work, to an interview. I just happened to look over into this lake and I saw the alligator head but then once I looked closer it had like a bottom torso in its mouth,” said Ja’Marcus Bullard, “My brain was trying to not believe it. But it was real.”

PCSO eventually recovered the remains of the deceased adult from the waterway.

According to authorities, the male alligator—which was 13-feet and 8.5-inches— was humanely killed and removed from the waterway. It’s an incident that’s left those in the neighborhood wanting the creek to be fully fenced off.

“My kids walk by there all the time, so it’s really scary,” said Jennifer Dean.

“It’s scary and it’s a lot of kids that come from school and walk this way. And they don’t have any gates of anything,” said Bullard.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.