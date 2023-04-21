Flowers planted at location of former downtown Confederate Monument

Flowers have been planted where a Confederate Monument once stood (Photo: Cape Fear Garden Club)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The former site of a Confederate Monument in downtown Wilmington has now been replaced with fresh flowers.

The Cape Fear Garden Club placed the plants Friday morning at the intersection of Third Street and Market Street where the monument stood until a few years ago.

This project was completed with a grant from the Cape Fear Garden Club’s 2022 Azalea Garden Tour.

A fountain-like urn was placed on the concrete base of the previous statue.