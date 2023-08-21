Former CFCC basketball player signs with professional team in Spain

Former CFCC basketball player Demetric Horton has signed to play professional basketball in Spain (Photo: CFCC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A former CFCC student-athlete has signed to play professional basketball in Spain.

Demetric Horton will play with Alimerka Oviedo Baloncesto based in Oviedo, Spain.

Horton was part of the CFCC’s Men’s Basketball team during the 2018-2019 season, before transferring to Purdue University Fort Wayne for the 2020-2021 season. He completed his collegiate career at NC A&T, graduating with a bachelor’s degree.

“My time at Cape Fear Community College really elevated my basketball skills,” Horton said. “I learned patience and what it’s like to play alongside older peers who have been in the game longer than I. It pushed me to work hard and get better.”

In 2023 Horton was selected to play in the Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) All-Star Game.