Former Chadbourn police chief pleads guilty to more than a dozen felonies

Photo Credit: Horry County Sheriff's Office

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The former police chief of the Town of Chadbourn is going to prison, after pleading guilty to 14 felonies and one misdemeanor.

Anthony Spivey will spend between 11 and 22 years behind bars.

The troubles for the former police chief started in February of 2021, when evidence was discovered missing from the Chadbourn Police Department. According to a news release from the District Attorney’s Office, two Assistant District Attorneys with the Columbus County District Attorney’s office requested to review evidence in several narcotic cases at the Chadbourn Police Department. Spivey could not produce all the evidence requested and declined allowing the examination of the evidence he presented.

On March 2, 2021, District Attorney Jon David requested an SBI investigation into possible violations of obstruction of justice and willful failure to discharge a duty of office by Chadbourn Police Department Chief William Anthony Spivey.

NCSBI Agents began a detailed search of the Chadbourn Police Department, to include Spivey’s office and the evidence room. Multiple items of evidence seized from various cases were found to be missing, including money, narcotics, and several firearms. Certain bags labeled as evidence with written descriptions of the items contained therein were found to be torn open with some or all of the items described missing.

Much of the missing evidence were attached to cases initiated during such time when Spivey had exclusive care, custody, and control of the Chadbourn Police Department evidence room. Certain opened evidence

bags with missing items of evidence were located within Spivey’s office, along with copies or original case files and property sheets.

Former Chief Spivey removed items of evidence and sold firearms to friends, family members, and acquaintances.

After Spivey was arrested and posted bond, he failed to appear for court and left a suicide note indicating that he planned to commit suicide. Detectives from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office discovered that Spivey was hiding out on a friend’s property in Loris, South Carolina where he was apprehended and taken back into custody.

With an upcoming trial date in November, Chief Assistant District Attorney, Jason Minnicozzi was able to finalize the plea agreement and avoid a lengthy trial given the number of witnesses and the volume of evidence Spivey pilfered from the evidence locker.

“Spivey has been held accountable for his actions and we hope that this will bring confidence back to our community, including our law enforcement partners, who work diligently as they serve our community with

integrity,” Minnicozzi said. “Mr. Spivey’s actions are not a reflection upon law enforcement. Spivey’s conduct is reflective of an outlier who took advantage of his position of trust and power.”

“Anthony Spivey was engaged in an ongoing pattern of criminal conduct. At some point in his career, Mr. Spivey made the decision to stop serving his community and instead start serving his own selfish

interests,” said District Attorney Jon David. “In my view, the punishment handed down today, which includes a significant prison sentence and the permanent loss of his badge, reflects the depth of Mr. Spivey’s breach of duty and speaks justice.”