Former NC State player & Rams receiver to be inducted to NC Sports Hall of Fame

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — Torry Holt is an NCSU Wolfpack and Rams legend wide receiver. Holt has been named to the 2022 Induction Class for the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame and is among 15 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists for 2022.

“I’m very blessed to be where I am,” said Holt. “I try not to take anything or anyone for granted.” Holt doesn’t take the honors lightly and thanks so many who helped him achieve success on the field and off.

“I often religiously tell people, ‘Thank you’ for their contributions to my life and to the role that they played in the development as an athlete and now you know post career as a businessman, as a young man period,” Holt said.

Holt won a Super Bowl as a wide receiver with the St. Louis Rams and went to seven pro bowls. He led the league in receiving yards twice and was selected to the NFL’s All Decade Team of the 2000’s.

