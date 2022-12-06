Former NC State Senator writes children’s book

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Former North Carolina Senator Patrick Ballantine taking on a new adventure, writing a children’s book.

Ballantine’s book is titled “We All Have Belly Buttons.” The book’s message is people from all walks of life, no matter how different, have one thing in common… bellybuttons.

He says the book’s title might seem silly, but the reason behind it is something that should be a lesson for people of all ages.

Ballantine became a member of the state senate in 1994 and even considered a run for North Carolina’s Governor during his 10 years in politics. His book is available online on Amazon, Barnes & Nobles and other websites.