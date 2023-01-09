Fort Fisher commemorating 158th anniversary with artillery fire

Artillery fire is planned this weekend at Fort Fisher Historic Site (Photo: North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources)

KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you’re near Fort Fisher on Saturday, don’t be surprised if you hear loud cannon fire.

Fort Fisher State Historic Site is commemorating the 158th anniversary of the Second Battle of Fort Fisher with the program, ‘With Artillery, War is Made,’ on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The living history program is free and open to the public. It will focus on the artillery used at Fort Fisher during the Civil War.

Demonstrations of the 32-pounder banded and rifled seacoast gun, the 12-pound Napoleon, and a 10-pound Parrott gun are planned for 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3:00 p.m.