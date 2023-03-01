Four people charged in large meth, cocaine, fentanyl bust in New Hanover County

Drug seized by the NHSO on February 27, 2023 (Photo: NHSO)

1/4 escobedo Bernardo Escobedo (Photo: NHSO)

2/4 Ruben Chavez (Photo: NHSO)

3/4 Kiera Michelle Mastin (Photo: NHSO)

4/4 Amaya Abby Lopez (Photo: NHSO)



NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A tip led to the arrest of four people on various drug charges, including one man who is being held under a $3 million bond.

According to a news release, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotic Division with the assistance of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office just wrapped up a multi-jurisdictional investigation. The crime tip said Ruben Chavez was selling large amounts of Methamphetamines in the Wilmington area.

On Monday, the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office searched homes at 322 Davie Drive and 2456 Confederate Drive.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office also searched a home at 9476 Beulah Ln in Navassa.

The searches led to the arrest of 4 people, the seizure of 1,347 grams of Methamphetamines, 104 grams of cocaine, 928 counterfeit pressed pills marked M30 that tested positive for fentanyl, 182 counterfeit pills packaged as Xanax, 178 grams of Marijuana and miscellaneous bulk cash.

Ruben Chavez faces 90 narcotic charges, including multiple Trafficking related charges for Methamphetamine/Cocaine/Fentanyl, Multiple PWIMSD Methamphetamine/Cocaine/Fentanyl, Multiple selling a controlled within 1000ft school, Multiple Maintain dwelling/vehicle, along with numerous other narcotic related charges. He is being held under a $3,000,000 secure bond

Bernardo Escobedo is charged with 2 Trafficking charges for Fentanyl, PWIMSD Fentanyl and Maintain dwelling. He is being held under a $1.5 million bond.

Amaya Abby Lopez is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine, possession of Marijuana, Maintain dwelling and possession of drug paraphernalia and is being held under a $ 4,000 secure bond.

Kiera Michelle Mastin is charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held under a $1,000 secure bond.