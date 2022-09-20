Four puppies rescued from suitcase left on side of North Carolina highway

Four puppies were found in a suitcase along an NC highway on Saturday (Photo: Guilford County Animal Services)

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Four puppies are safe thanks to quick action from Good Samaritans over the weekend.

According to Guilford County Animal Services, the young dogs were found in a suitcase on the side of a highway.

The suitcase was zipped closed except for one small part.

The people who stopped to help said the suitcase was moving, prompting them to investigate.

When they made the shocking discovery, they brought the dogs to the animal shelter.

Guilford County Animal Services says the puppies will be medically evaluated and hopefully up for adoption or rescue soon.