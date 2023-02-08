Free annual art exhibit returning to Wilmington, highlighting floral designers

WWAY News,
The annual Art & The Bloom event is coming to the Hannah Block USO Building this month

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover Garden Club’s ‘Art and The Bloom’ is returning to Wilmington this month.

The event is being held February 25th (9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.) and 26th (9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.) at the Hannah Block Historic USO Building.

Pairing the finest floral designers with artwork from the most talented artists in North Carolina and beyond, the event allows floral designers to create an arrangement based on their interpretation of juried art pieces.

The exhibition is free but donations are appreciated. Proceeds from this event are used for gardening related projects in and around New Hanover County, such as landscaping Habitat for Humanity houses, installing a Blue Star Memorial marker at the Wilmington National Cemetery, and creating gardens throughout the community.

