Free basketball and life skills camp with former NBA player being held for Columbus County youth

A free basketball camp is being held in Columbus County (Photo: Pexels / MGN)

LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — A free basketball and life skills camp is being held in Columbus County in July.

Former NBA player and Whiteville native Jerrod Mustaf is holding the second-annual event for youth agest 8 to 16.

The camp will again be held at Thomas Academy on the campus of the Boys and Girls Home of North Carolina in Lake Waccamaw from July 10th to July 14th.

Mustaf held his first camp as an NBA player in nearby Whiteville back in 1992 and has directed annual camps and clinics for over 30 years.

A talented team of highly credentialed professionals will again facilitate the life skills sessions with special guests daily to emphasize health & wellness, decision-making, financial literacy, and critical thinking skills in a global world with unlimited opportunities.

Lunch will be provided. Space is limited and registration is required.

Youth can register HERE.