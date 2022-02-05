Free day at Airlie Gardens for New Hanover County residents

Live oak trees at Airlie Gardens have stood for hundreds of years. (Photo: Dustin Dorsey/WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — The first Sunday of each month, New Hanover County residents, students and employees can be admitted to Airlie Gardens free of charge.

Tickets must be reserved in advance, and a valid ID or proof of residency must be shown upon arrival. One New Hanover County ID is valid for 2 adults and accompany children. Additional adults must purchase general admission tickets.

Once Free Day tickets are sold out, guests may only purchase garden admission tickets and are not guaranteed entry on Free Day.

Airlie members do not need to reserve in advance; instead, members can show their membership card upon arrival. Members with additional guests outside of membership benefits will need to reserve tickets in advance.

Resident Free Day admission includes: parking, access to the grounds during regular garden hours and seasonal exhibits (Art Exhibit, Native Wildlife Exhibit, and Butterfly House).

The last admittance is 4:30 p.m., and all guests must exit the grounds by 5 p.m.

Resident Free Day tickets can be purchased or reserved here.

Admission for other days can be purchased here.