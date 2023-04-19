Free smoke alarms installed and fire safety plans created for families in need

The American Red Cross is recruiting volunteers to help install smoke detectors, and educate families about fire prevention

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Reducing the number of people injured or killed in house fires is the goal of a special American Red Cross event Saturday, April 22 in Wilmington, NC.

The organization needs volunteers from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. to install free smoke alarms and share fire safety information with families in underserved communities as part of the national Red Cross Sound the Alarm effort.

James O’Reilly, Red Cross Disaster Program Specialist, recently spoke with WWAY’s Good Morning Carolina co-host Donna Gregory.

He said no experience is necessary, and training will be provided to volunteers starting at 9 a.m. at Freedom Baptist Church on 802 N. College Road.

To register to volunteer, or to receive a free smoke detector, click here.

Since the campaign launched almost 9 years ago, the Red Cross estimates it has saved the lives of more than 50 North Carolinians from the threat of a house or apartment fire.