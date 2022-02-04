Friday, January 4th is “National Wear Red Day” for heart disease awareness

The first Friday of February is National Wear Red Day, and the reason is much more than just a fun excuse to wear red. The annual campaign was made to raise awareness about heart disease in women.

The goal of the yearly observance is to encourage women to learn more about their risk for heart disease and what they can do to lower that risk.

Here are some things that can provoke heart disease in women and that should be avoided if at all possible:

-Smoking

-Diabetes

-High stress

-Sedentary (non-active) lifestyle.

Goredforwomen.org says that both stroke and heart disease are 80 percent preventable, but still known to kill one in three women every year.

So pitch in this year by wearing red on Friday, and use it as an opportunity to spread awareness about heart disease in women.