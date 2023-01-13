Friday the 13th brings big business for local tattoo shops

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Today is Friday the 13th, and it’s a big day for many local businesses in our area.

Since the 1990’s, many tattoo shops around the country run specials for the rare occasion, which brings in many customers who are looking for a good deal.

Family First Tattoo in downtown Wilmington held their Friday the 13th special today that gives customers the opportunity to choose from a variety of pre-customized designs from made by the tattoo artists at the shop.

The tattoos begin at $100, and go up in price depending on the size and the amount of detail within the chosen design.

Tattoo artist Kate Balto says the specials always bring in good business, and they have been since the shop opened 15 years ago.

“The phone has been ringing off the hook and we booked up really fast.”

Balto is familiar with the specials, which she added can happen on any month, as long as it is Friday the 13th.

“We make all of our designs custom, and then we will make sheets of them. We will either have them on paper in the shop, or, on our Instagram, Facebook, any of our socials and you can just pick designs from there and let us know what you want.”

Family First Tattoo is also hosting an art show on Saturday, April 1st, where various mediums of art made by the artists at the shop will be on display for the community to view.

Family First Tattoo is located at 315 Castle Street in Wilmington.