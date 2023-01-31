Frying Pan Tower offering weekend stay through raffle benefiting Oak Island VFW

Frying Pan Tower is offering the chance to spend the weekend at the tower (Photo: WTVD)

FRYING PAN SHOALS, NC (WWAY) — Ever wanted to spend the night 30+ miles offshore, 85 feet above the ocean? Now’s your chance.

A raffle is being held through February 11th, offering the winner a two-night, weekend stay on the historic Frying Pan Shoals Tower.

The tower is currently privately owned and was formerly a bed and breakfast retreat and is noted for its survival through several significant tropical storms.

Tickets are $50 each, with only 200 tickets being sold. 100-percent of proceeds are going towards the Oak Island VFW.

Organizers say the winner will need to bring a toothbrush and change of clothes, but they’ll provide the food, stay and activities.

To purchase a raffle ticket, click HERE.