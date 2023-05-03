Fundraiser May 6 to help single moms in Brunswick County

3rd annual Caridad fundraiser, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. at Shuckin' Shack in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Single mothers in the Cape Fear have an advocate who has walked the talk.

Caridad founder and CEO Carmen Schloner says the community helped her years ago when she became a single mother after moving to the US from Costa Rica.

She got inspired to return the love, in the form of an organization that helps single mothers in Brunswick and New Hanover Counties become self-sufficient.

Caridad has been operating since 2002.

The 501-c-3 non-profit works to connect women with services for education, daycare, legal assistance, job training and counseling, as well as spiritual and financial guidance.

The volunteer organization is hosting its 3rd annual Caridad Fundraiser Festival, May 6 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. at Shuckin’ Shack, 1175 Turlington Ave., Suite 101 in Leland, NC.

Family-friendly events include a live and silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and dancing. The Mystic River Band is also scheduled to play.

The event will be held rain or shine, and if you go, you’re asked to bring your own chair.

For more information on the fundraiser, visit here .